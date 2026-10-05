Tuesday’s weather: Thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 October 2026.

South Africa can expect partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions on Tuesday, 6 October, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central, eastern and southern parts of the country.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to The South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 6 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the southeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning.

These conditions may lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and localised damage to settlement and infrastructure.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds along the coast and adjacent interior between Port Edward and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in localised damage to settlements, disruption to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels being at risk of capsizing between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

This will spread to Plettenberg Bay in the east and the Northern Cape’s Alexander Bay in the north by the evening, persisting into Thursday.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday: 6-7 October 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible over the central, eastern & southern parts of the RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/J2iW4QFRmL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 6 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool but warm day in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the east with isolated showers and rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the extreme northeast. Otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Morning fog patches await in the northeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the extreme east and extreme west.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain over the western and southern parts in the morning. However, there will be thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the western parts spreading to the eastern parts from mid-morning and clearing in the west from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be warm in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy and windy from the west with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, showers and rain along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming cloudy, windy and cool from the west in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.