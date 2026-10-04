Here is what your weather looks like on Monday, 4 October

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 October 2026.

Most parts of South Africa will be sunny and warm on Monday 4 October 2026, with some areas experiencing rain or light showers.

Provincial weather

GAUTENG

Cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme north with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

MPUMALANGA

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

LIMPOPO

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers

NORTH WEST

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

FREE STATE:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

NORTHERN CAPE

Fine and cool to warm but hot in places, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south easterly becoming moderate north-westerly from the evening. WESTERN CAPE

Morning fog patches and mist along the south-west coast, spreading along the south coast from the afternoon into the evening, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the extreme south-western parts. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

WESTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE

Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

EASTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE

Morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, spreading to places along the East Coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Fog over the interior with isolated showers and rain in the extreme north east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly north of Mandeni in the morning, otherwise light to moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High