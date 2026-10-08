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Friday’s weather: Partly cloudy and warm with showers

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

8 October 2026

05:16 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 9 October 2026.

Weather forecast 9 October 2026

Picture: Canva

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Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected this Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the south-western and eastern parts of South Africa, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 9 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Friday, 9 October 2026

Saws hasn’t issued any weather warnings for Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 9 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather but hot in the north, with showers and thundershowers expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine conditions in the morning with foggy conditions along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western Highveld and along the Escarpment. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

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Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the morning, with foggy conditions over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts. It will be very hot in places in the east.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine day becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine to warm to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cool conditions along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm with high-level clouds, becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south-western parts in the morning, while cloudy along the south coast from late afternoon. Light drizzle is possible over the Overberg during the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the eastern interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the south coast. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

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