Weather forecast for 4 October: Here’s why you should stay indoors
South Africa faces extreme weather conditions, including severe fire risks and heatwaves. Here's what you need to know.
The South African Weather Service has issued a crucial update for tomorrow’s weather, October 4, 2023.
Extreme caution is advised due to potentially hazardous conditions in several regions.
While there are no impact-based warnings, an extremely high fire danger warning has been issued for various areas including the Northern Cape, sections of North-West, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, among others.
Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in some regions.
Additionally, a heatwave advisory is in effect for eastern North-West and Free State, southern Gauteng, and specific areas in the Eastern Cape.
The scorching temperatures pose a health risk, so it’s essential to stay in the shade and remain hydrated.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow:
Gauteng:
Hot and sunny, except for slightly cooler conditions in the central parts. Very high risk of sunburn.
Mpumalanga:
Generally warm to hot, with the Lowveld experiencing extreme heat.
Limpopo:
Conditions will range from warm to hot.
North-West Province:
Expect warm to hot temperatures.
Free State:
Warm to hot, with partial cloud cover in the west.
Northern Cape:
Windy and hot, with isolated showers in the southeast. Coastal areas will be warm.
Western Cape:
Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy. Very high risk of sunburn.
Eastern Cape:
Variable cloudiness with isolated showers and thundershowers.
KwaZulu-Natal:
Partly cloudy in the east during the morning, otherwise warm but hot in the interior. Extreme sunburn risk.
For more details, visit South African Weather Service.
