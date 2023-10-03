Weather forecast for 4 October: Here’s why you should stay indoors

South Africa faces extreme weather conditions, including severe fire risks and heatwaves. Here's what you need to know.

The South African Weather Service has issued a crucial update for tomorrow’s weather, October 4, 2023.

Extreme caution is advised due to potentially hazardous conditions in several regions.

While there are no impact-based warnings, an extremely high fire danger warning has been issued for various areas including the Northern Cape, sections of North-West, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, among others.

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in some regions.

Additionally, a heatwave advisory is in effect for eastern North-West and Free State, southern Gauteng, and specific areas in the Eastern Cape.

The scorching temperatures pose a health risk, so it’s essential to stay in the shade and remain hydrated.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow:

Gauteng:

Hot and sunny, except for slightly cooler conditions in the central parts. Very high risk of sunburn.

Mpumalanga:

Generally warm to hot, with the Lowveld experiencing extreme heat.

Limpopo:

Conditions will range from warm to hot.

North-West Province:

Expect warm to hot temperatures.

Free State:

Warm to hot, with partial cloud cover in the west.

Northern Cape:

Windy and hot, with isolated showers in the southeast. Coastal areas will be warm.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy. Very high risk of sunburn.

Eastern Cape:

Variable cloudiness with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the east during the morning, otherwise warm but hot in the interior. Extreme sunburn risk.

For more details, visit South African Weather Service.

