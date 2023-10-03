Sweltering heatwave threat across 4 provinces until Friday

Keep your cool, South Africa, and make safety your priority during this intense heatwave.

South Africa’s Weather Service (Saws) has sounded the alarm about an upcoming heatwave set to scorch several regions of the country.

Saws urged everyone in the affected areas to remain cool and stay hydrated.

Heatwave warning

The heatwave will kick in starting this Wednesday, October 4, and is expected to last until Friday, October 6.

Areas most likely to be affected include the southern parts of Gauteng, the eastern sectors of the North West and Free State, as well as the north-eastern regions of the Eastern Cape.

The rising mercury is not just about discomfort; it’s a public health concern.

Heatwave: Health risks

According to experts, prolonged exposure to such high temperatures can pose severe health risks.

In extreme heat, the human body struggles to cool down through sweating, leading to potentially dangerous conditions like hyperthermia.

The most pressing safety concern in these scorching conditions is heatstroke, a condition that requires immediate medical attention and can even be fatal if not treated promptly.

How to survive a heatwave

As the temperature soars, it’s crucial to be proactive about safety. Here are some tips to help you beat the heat: