Weather forecast: South Africa’s triple threat for 30 August

Get the latest weather updates for South Africa, featuring fire dangers, heatwaves, and fog advisories. Here's what to expect in your region.

South Africa is bracing for a complex weather pattern which includes everything from extreme fire risks to persistent heatwaves and foggy conditions that could impair visibility on the roads.

Here’s the lowdown on what you can expect tomorrow, as per the latest forecast released by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings, 30 August 2023

Heatwaves, fire dangers and foggy conditions are on the cards for tomorrow.

Heatwaves to continue

If you’re in the Amathole District Municipality, Sunday River Valley, Makana, and Ndlambe Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape, keep those fans and water bottles handy.

A persistent heatwave is slated to continue until Thursday.

Fire risk

People residing in Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape be on high alert for extremely dangerous fire conditions.

Several municipalities in the Eastern Cape is included in this warning, which is set to last until Thursday, 31 August.

Fog warning for drivers

Reduced visibility due to fog is expected in certain areas including the southernmost and southwestern regions of Limpopo.

Motorists in the Mpumalanga highveld and the eastern highveld of Gauteng are warned to proceed with caution as well.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from the weather in your province on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

Gauteng:

Expect fog patches in the morning over the Highveld.

The weather will otherwise be clear and cool. Sunburn index warns of ‘very high’ risk.

Mpumalanga:

Early morning fog will cover the Highveld, followed by a generally fine and cool day.

However, cloud cover will be present in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning drizzle is likely along the escarpment, with an otherwise cloudy and cool day.

Warm temperatures are expected in the extreme southeast.

North-West:

A generally fine day is in the cards, ranging from cool to warm temperatures.

Free State:

The forecast is promising a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

Coastal regions in the Northern Cape may experience morning and evening fog, with a general fine and cool to warm day inland.

Wind conditions are set to pick up over central parts.

Western Cape:

Morning and evening fog is expected along the coast.

Temperatures will range from cool to warm, becoming hot in the eastern interior.

Eastern Cape:

The western half will experience a fine and warm day, turning hot in some areas.

The eastern half will see fine and warm weather, cooling to the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The day will be generally fine and warm, with a moderate to fresh north-easterly wind along the coast.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.