Weather alert: Snow in the Eastern Cape and mostly cold conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 5 July 2025.

Parts of the Cape provinces will be hit by severe weather, including heavy rain, snow, and strong waves, while inland provinces face chilly but stable conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 04 – 05 July 2025.

Rain & showers are expected over the southern & eastern parts of the country, with possible disruptive rain and damaging winds over the south-western parts, as well as disruptive snow over the Drakensberg mountains. pic.twitter.com/5tK7GjjzJ8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 4, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 5 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and danger to life due to fast flowing streams over low-lying bridges in the western parts of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape.

Saws has also issued a yellow Level 1 warning for disruptive snow leading to loss of livestock, passes being closed and traffic disruptions due to icy roads in places over the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Expect very cold, wet and windy conditions over the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape. Very cold conditions are also expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 5 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cold conditions with morning fog in the south. It will be cool in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog and frost in the south-western Highveld, otherwise the weather will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in places in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and cold weather awaits North West residents on Saturday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cold, but partly cloudy conditions in the south

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool in the north, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain, but scattered to widespread in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to very cold, with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the north-east. Snowfalls expected in places over the northern high-lying areas from morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather, with isolated showers and rain in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in the north-east, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.