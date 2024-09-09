Snow blankets parts of Eastern Cape, Lesotho while adverse weather continues [VIDEOS]

Snow and rainy weather is expected over the next few days.

Snow at the Lesotho border on Monday. Picture: Major Adventures

Videos of snow are circulating while cold and rainy weather is predicted across much of South Africa over the next few days.

This after the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow along the Eastern Cape escarpment and KwaZulu-Natal high ground.

The warning for the adverse weather conditions which started on Sunday is expected to continue into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 10 September

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of Northern Cape as well as the western parts of North West.

Advisories

There are no weather advisories this time.

A video of the snow on Sani Pass this morning. More snow in Hogsback, Noupoort and the Eastern Cape this morning.



See https://t.co/PO9D0Ebm10 for more photos.#snow pic.twitter.com/m3qWXZb2ni — Snow Report Southern Africa (@SnowReportSA) September 9, 2024

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 10 September

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the central parts as well as the escarpment.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with drizzle and light rain along the escarpment.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the east and the central otherwise fine becoming partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers in the east and central.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy over extreme south-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north.

It will be windy in the east and central. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north to north-westerly north of kleinzee from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold in places along the south-west and south coast. where it will become partly cloudy from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong east to south-easterly, reaching near-gale force along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy over interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

It will become fine in places in the northern interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy at first with light rain in places along the coast and escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers in the north east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and light rain but scattered along the north coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly but moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly in the north, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from the south by the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.