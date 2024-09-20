Weather update: Reports of snow in EC, KZN [VIDEO]

Photos and videos are emerging of snow in high-lying areas as we look at the latest weather forecast.

A screengrab of a video showing snow along the Maluti Corridor in the Eastern Cape, shared by Sam Matiase on X.

Residents in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are sharing photos and videos of snow in high-lying areas, though warnings have been issued for extreme weather in more provinces.

❄❄❄❄❄ It's snowing now on Penhoek Pass on the N6 in the Eastern Cape now – See https://t.co/qs5oMScTA4 for more photos #snowreportsa #africansnow pic.twitter.com/Ydv6s4M5Gc — Snow Report Southern Africa (@SnowReportSA) September 20, 2024

KZN – SNOW at Kokstad pic.twitter.com/Jlf7S3zJMG — SA NATIONAL TRAFFIC UPDATES (@lnnocent191535) September 20, 2024

Earlier in the day, a snowstorm warning was issued in KwaZulu-Natal and ice rain or sleet was forecasted in Gauteng this weekend. Snow is also expected in the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Gauteng’s Joint Operations Committee has urged residents to only travel if necessary and to be on high alert for icy and wet roads

❄❄❄ SNOW has fallen in quite a few regions and heavy snowfall can be expected for parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Friday – See https://t.co/qs5oMScTA4 for photos #snowreportsa #africansnow pic.twitter.com/mt0dSZyYLb — Snow Report Southern Africa (@SnowReportSA) September 20, 2024

My elderly mother, who is prone to bronchitis, is outside playing with snow in the Eastern Cape.



Ay guys, raising parents is hard shame — Sdudla Mafehlefeezy♥ (@lulu_luwela) September 20, 2024

Weather warnings, Saturday 21 September

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive snow leading to communities being cut-off, disruption to services, and the loss of vulnerable livestock and crops over the north-eastern parts of the Free State, extreme south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for disruptive snow leading to isolated losses of vulnerable livestock and crops, non-major passes being closed for a short period and some traffic disruptions expected over the southern and eastern parts of the Free State, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the western and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements and roads as well as difficult driving conditions over parts of KwaZulu-Natal except the extreme north-eastern and southern parts.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for winds leading to problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes over the western interior of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Saturday (21 September 2024).

The public and small stock farmers are advised of the following:

• Very cold conditions (maximum temperatures below 10C) are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape, the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of the Free State, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga and in places in Gauteng.

• Snowfalls are expected over the southern and eastern high-ground of the Free State including the Lesotho border, the eastern high-ground of the Eastern Cape, the western and southern high-ground of KwaZulu-Natal, and the southern Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 21 September

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with light rain at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated showers in the west. Snow is possible along the escarpment and southern Highveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and but scattered along the escarpment.

North West Province:

Cloudy, windy and cold with isolated light showers, except in the extreme north-west.

Free State:

Cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated to scattered showers. Snow is possible over the eastern and southern parts and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east but cloudy in the extreme east with isolated light showers where it will be cold, otherwise fine, windy and cool but warm in the west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be strong easterly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool, but cold in places north-east, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Very cold in places over interior, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the east and along the Wild coast.

Snow is expected over high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and rain but scattered in the south.

Snow is expected over the western and south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly from the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.