Snow in KZN: Residents warned to stay indoors to avoid Level 6 snowstorm

The South African Weather Service issued a level 6 weather warning with parts of KZN expecting 15 to 30cm of snow.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) office of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has told residents to brace themselves for adverse weather this weekend.

Snow is expected in three KZN districts on Friday and Saturday, with dangerous and unpleasant conditions clearing on Sunday.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, such as delaying travel or staying indoors entirely until conditions clear.

Level 6 warning

A level 6 snow warning has been issued and the KZN areas most affected will be the Harry Gwala, Uthukela and uMgungundlovu districts.

“Plans are in place to clear roads in collaboration with local municipalities and the Department of Transport.

“This coordinated effort aims to ensure that major routes are accessible and that any disruptions are promptly addressed,” confirmed Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) explained that an intense cut-off low pressure system will gain momentum from the western parts of the country, moving across the interior, where it will peak near the Drakensberg.

“Disruptive snowfall of 15 to 30 cm can be expected over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, the western and southern areas of KZN,” stated the SAWS.

“The cut-off low is expected to weaken and exit the country from Saturday afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to recover quickly from Sunday into Monday across eastern South Africa,” they added.

Snow safety tips

Cogta issued a list of safety precautions to assist residents in preparing for the brief bout adverse weather.

As well as staying informed on weather developments, residents can ensure their homes and loved-ones are safe.

Cogta urges residents to wear multiple layers of clothing to stay warm, limit outdoor exposure and check on the elderly to make sure they are warm.

If travel becomes necessary, inform a loved-one of your route and expected travel time. Driver must be ultra-cautious and keep a first-aid kit as well as blankets, food and water in the car.

At home, ensure there are torches, batteries, a radio and enough food for an extended period of time.