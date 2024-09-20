Wild weekend weather forecasted for Gauteng, possibility of snow in Joburg

Spring has sprung, but snow will fall...Johannesburg is on the radar for a possible light dusting of snow this weekend.

Emergency services in Tshwane and Johannesburg are on high alert amid the cold, wet weather. Picture: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius

Ahead of this weekend’s big freeze set to grip the country, Gauteng’s Joint Operations Committee has urged residents to only travel if necessary and to be on high alert for icy and wet roads.

The alert comes as wintry conditions due to a potent cold front and cut-off low-pressure system are expected to bring disruptive snow and severe weather to most provinces this weekend.

The two weather systems will bring significant snowfall in parts of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, Drakensberg Mountains, northern KwaZulu-Natal, eastern Free State and southern Mpumalanga.

Gauteng weekend weather: Snow and thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said possible snow and scattered thunderstorms, with cold to very cold daytime temperatures ranging from 8°C to 12°C, are also predicted to hit parts of Gauteng.

Vox Weather forecaster Annette Botha said ice rain or sleet in the southeastern parts of Gauteng bordering the Free State and Mpumalanga where widespread snow is expected to fall.

The cut-off low-pressure system is expected to weaken and exit the country from Saturday afternoon and daytime temperatures are expected to recover quickly from Sunday into Monday.

Snow in Johannesburg?

According to Snow Report, there is even a possibility of a light dusting of snow in Johannesburg this weekend.

The last time a flurry of snow was observed in the City of Gold was in July 2023 when temperatures dropped to -6°C in the southern parts of Gauteng.

Snow made landfall in Johannesburg on Monday morning, 10 July, turning the scenery outside the SABC studio in Auckland park into an icy winter wonderland. Picture: X/ @Bongi43

Tshwane, Joburg emergency services on high alert amid cold snap

The City of Johannesburg’s emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said it noted the alert, which meant residents within the metro may “be tempted to use all sorts of heating devices to try to warm themselves” during the cold weather.

“We urge all our residents to use all heating devices (heaters, imbawula, paraffin stoves and candles) safely and not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home during the extremely cold temperatures.”

We have our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city, together with all our 29 fire station crews, on high alert to ensure we effectively respond to all emergencies which might occur during the cold front.

How to stay safe while keeping warm

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni also urged residents to be cautious when attempting to keep warm:

If there is any fire danger to dwellings, such as shacks or houses, or vegetation or veld fires, call the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave this in the house when sleeping.

Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.

Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).

Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire.

Make sure that all candles are placed in safe candleholders.

Never connect electricity illegally.

Never overload electrical plugs.

Never leave an imbawula or a coal fire to burn overnight without supervision.

Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

Eskom ‘recovery plan’ in place to weather the storm

Ahead of the cold front, Eskom said provision has been made to meet anticipated power demand.

Despite the inclement weather, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said the power utility’s generation operational recovery plan will ensure adequate power to meet the anticipated electricity demand.

“We also have sufficient emergency reserves to manage any sudden changes in demand during peak periods, and our summer outlook remains unchanged.”

