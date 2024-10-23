No severe weather expected in SA tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

After days of flooding in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and thunderstorms and hail in other provinces, South Africans can expect calmer weather on Thursday.

Rain is only expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Avoid these closed and waterlogged roads [MAP]

Weather warnings, Thursday 24 October

The SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Hantam Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the central and south-eastern parts of Northern Cape

Weather Update: The system which was responsible for the rainfall in the previous days is exiting the country but rainfall is expected to remain in E parts. However, tomorrow only rain and showers are expected in the extreme NE parts of RSA. No severe weather expected across RSA. pic.twitter.com/zYA1GIfUXv Read more Air Traffic Navigation Services denies shutdown of King Phalo Airport October 23, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories for tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape floods: Over 300 students can’t write matric final exams

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 24 October

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the north and central in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy at first with light rain and drizzle along the escarpment and Lowveld in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the west in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm to hot with light rain and drizzle along the escarpment and Lowveld in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the west but fine in the south-west in the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy in the east, becoming fine and hot in the afternoon.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog along the coast where it will become partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the hot in the east and central.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong from late afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in places along the west coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the Central Karoo.

It will become partly cloudy and cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly north of Lambert’s Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, but light to moderate north-easterly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy along the coast in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the late afternoon south of East London.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly In the morning, light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.