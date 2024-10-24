Hot and partly cloudy conditions with possible rain in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 25 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of extreme fire danger in the Northern Cape, Free State, and North West. Elsewhere, expect hot and partly cloudy conditions in other provinces with possible rain in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update- no significant weather expected pic.twitter.com/AGPlTbFY9J — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

Weather warnings, 25 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Northern Cape and the western regions of both the Free State and North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 25 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/uADrO3fhm7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect hot weather in the lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with early morning fog patches on the highveld and along the escarpment. It will become cloudy in the east later in the afternoon with a chance of light rain and drizzle in places along the escarpment and the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with early morning fog in places in the east. It will be very hot in places in the Limpopo Valley.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/51xFZad83p — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and hot conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Xqd9GqWTeD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and hot but warm weather along the Lesotho border.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/ybYqIeNtvA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy in the west in the morning with fog over the south-western parts, becoming fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be fine and hot over the interior.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/OD1z2iZ6dm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather but cloudy along the south coast in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Tl9jNZmHoW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy conditions in places along the coast at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy cool but warm in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fog patches in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in places in the east from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/XOohs9OLS7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.