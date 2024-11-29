Weather alert: Fire danger warnings issued for four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The latest weather forecast predicts clear skies and warm conditions on Saturday.

However, fire danger warnings have been issued in four provinces.

Weather warnings, Saturday 30 November

Impact-based warnings

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in Northern Cape, western parts of Free State, extreme western parts of North West and north-western parts of Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 30 November

Gauteng:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy along the escarpment at first with morning drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy along the escarpment at first with morning drizzle in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Free State:

Fine and hot but partly cloudy and warm in the east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine and warm to hot but cool along the coastal regions. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate at times south-easterly along the south coast otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon at times along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cool in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.