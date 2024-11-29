Tornado havoc: Randfontein residents in tears and left to pick up pieces [VIDEO]

A Level 2 thunderstorm struck Randfontein on Wednesday, injuring 24 people and causing severe destruction to infrastructure.

The fierce thunderstorms also caused significant damage to homes and vehicles leaving residents destitute.

Randfontein residents have been left to pick up the pieces, describing harrowing accounts of surviving a severe thunderstorm and tornado that left a trail of destruction in their community.

A Level 2 thunderstorm struck Randfontein on Wednesday, injuring 24 people and causing severe destruction to infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity and water.

The fierce storms also caused significant damage to homes and vehicles, leaving many residents destitute.

Watch the tornado in Randfontein

Tonardo hitting Randfontein earlier… What disaster… We are merely 3km East to that. pic.twitter.com/qoAcL9pWDL — Siyaya Khoza (@Siyaya911) November 27, 2024

Hundreds have been displaced and some are now battling for their lives in hospital.

Tornado

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed on Thursday that the severe storms over the central and southern parts of Gauteng on Wednesday led to the tornado in Randfontein.

“From evidence gathered from meteorological Radar, that the storm damage and recorded circulating debris in the Randfontein area was due to a tornado event.

“In a SAWS study conducted from June 2016 to June 2021, it was found that 76% of tornadoes developed from the cross-interaction of the strong gust front of an upwind storm with a downwind thunderstorm,” SAWS said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, wished a speedy recovery to the 24 injured residents of Toekomsrus and Mohlakeng following the tornado.

Relief efforts

Mamabolo said relief operations are underway, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

“Community members will receive the necessary aid to rebuild their homes and alternative safe accommodation will be arranged for those in need.”

“The scenes of devastation and hardship witnessed in the aftermath of this tornado, is a stark reminder of the impact of a natural disaster such as these and the far-reaching consequences it has on our vulnerable communities,” said Mamabolo.

The Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) has deployed a team to assist the district with response mobilisation. A Joint Operational Centre (JOC) was established, and officials visited the affected areas to assess the services required and activate the necessary interventions.

