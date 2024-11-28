Sunny skies and fine conditions for most provinces this Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 29 November 2024.

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings except for extremely high fire danger conditions in municipalities in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Otherwise, expect warm to hot weather across South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 29 November

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Friday.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 29 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm to hot weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the south-western bushveld.

North-West province:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot weather but very hot in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool weather, but cloudy with light rain in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and rain along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.