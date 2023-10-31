Level 2 warning: Disruptive rain expected in Limpopo on Wednesday

Residents in these areas should watch out for localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the extreme northern parts, Lowveld and Escarpment of Limpopo on Wednesday morning.

Residents in these areas should watch out for localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

On Thursday, the weather service expects showers and rain along south east and east coast and their adjacent interior.

Weather outlook for Friday, 3rd November 2023.

A band of isolated thunderstorms from the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape to the Eastern Cape coast, otherwise fine conditions.#southafricanweather #southafrica #southafricaweather pic.twitter.com/uwSWgRwGqi October 31, 2023

Morning drizzle is expected along the Mpumalanga and Limpopo escarpment, but isolated thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

1. Gauteng:

Cloudy at first with morning fog in the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

2. Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect some morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, especially in the Lowveld during the morning.

3. Limpopo:

Limpopo will have a cloudy and cool to cold day. Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely, but they will be more scattered in the extreme north and east of the region.

ALSO READ: Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain to hit parts of Gauteng

4. North-West Province:

The North-West Province begins with clouds in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

5. Free State:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool to cold.

6. Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-easterly.

7. Western Cape:

Fine and warm to hot but very hot along the west coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly in the morning along the west-coast, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly but strong at times along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

8. Western Half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

9. Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

ALSO READ: Rugby World Cup celebrations in the cold? SAWS warns of wet weather conditions

10. KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy with morning fog over the interior and morning isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be gentle south-easterly in the extreme north, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.