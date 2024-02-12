Weather update: Warm to hot with thundershowers in the east, very hot in the south-west on Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

As a heatwave continues to grip the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape until later in the week, residents should also be wary of thunderstorms in parts of the country.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western and southern parts of Northern Cape, north-eastern parts of Western Cape, central and south western parts of Free State, as well as the western parts of Eastern Cape.

⛈️🌧️Weather outlook for Tuesday, 13 February 2024.

Partly cloudy and hot to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. It will be very hot in places in the south-western areas. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/nJArkafQ8G — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 12, 2024

Advisories

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures that exceed the average maximums, are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, North West Province (except for the extreme north-eastern parts), Free State (except for the extreme eastern parts), as well as the interior of the Eastern Cape until Thursday but until Wednesday in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, excluding the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east in the morning with fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with fog along the coastal areas in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the central and eastern interior.

It will become partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fog in places over the western parts in the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm along the coastal areas but fine and hot to very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly along the south coast at first but moderate southerly in the west and south-west, otherwise fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy along the coast at times, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north with isolated thunderstorms.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north.

Fog patches are possible in the early morning south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming fine along the coastal areas by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.