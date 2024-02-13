Weather update: Expect a warm to very hot Wednesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

As the heatwave presses on until Thursday or the weekend depending where you live, South Africans should expect warm to hot weather with thundershowers in the east and very hot weather in central regions of the country on Wednesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State as well as the south-western parts of the North West.

⛈🌧Weather outlook for Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

Partly cloudy and hot to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be very hot over areas in the central parts.



Advisories

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures are expected in places in Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, the Eastern Cape (except along the coastal areas), extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, the central and eastern parts of the North West province until Thursday, but persist into the weekend in places over Gauteng and Mpumalanga Highveld.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine and very hot to extremely hot, becoming partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly at first becoming strong southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly along the south coast at first otherwise light to moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and warm along the coast, but fine and hot to very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the north, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west on the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.