Weather update: Severe thunderstorms threaten Limpopo and Mpumalanga and damaging winds threaten KwaZulu-Natal

Here's what you can expect on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 10 February.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms threatening Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal with heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding and structural damage. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 10 February

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning, as well as heavy rain, which may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges; structural damages (homes, car ports, etc.); falling trees blocking major roads; as well as localised service disruptions due to power surges, which are expected over the central and western parts of Limpopo and over the escarpment and northern highveld of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for damaging winds resulting in disruption to roads due to cross-winds and fallen objects, localised disruptions to port and difficulty in navigation for small vessels, and localised damage of temporary structures along the coastal areas, expected along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 10 February

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy conditions in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm-to-hot weather but partly cloudy conditions in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

There will be partly cloudy conditions over the south-western parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with rain along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy over the eastern parts. It will be hot along the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in places along the coast with isolated showers and rain. It will become fine in the north in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy conditions in places along the coast and adjacent interior, with isolated showers and rain scattered in places along the Wild Coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior and otherwise cloudy warm but hot conditions in places in the north. Scattered showers and rain are expected, but isolated in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.