Orange level 6 warning issued for damaging winds and waves in WC, KZN

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

While South Africa will be cool and fine for the most part on Thursday, high-level warnings have been issued for dangerous winds and waves along the coast.

Weather warnings, Thursday 15 August

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in danger to navigation at sea, between Cape Agulhas and Port Edward.

A yellow level 3 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to disruption of small harbours and ports, is expected between Cape Agulhas and Alexander Bay.

A Yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to disruption of beachfront activities between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Advisories

There are no advisories for tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 15 August

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment and Lowveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east with early morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine, and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning mist over the southern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to southerly.

Western Cape:

Morning mist over the eastern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly but light to moderate north-easterly along the south coast.

It will become south-westerly south of T able Bay by the afternoon spreading along the south coast by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming light easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly becoming light north-easterly late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but fine in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.