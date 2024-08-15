Damaging waves disrupting beachfront activities and a heat wave in EC until Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 16 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging waves, mainly in the morning, which will cause disruption to beachfront activities; extremely high fire danger in parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape; and a heat wave over Alfred Nzo district municipality of the Eastern Cape expected to persist until Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for Friday: 16 August 2024 ALERTS: Yellow L4: Damaging Waves, mainly in the morning



IMPACT: Disruption to beachfront activities

AREA: Port Edward and Richards Bay.#saws#southafricanweather#WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/1aJDiIldus — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 15, 2024

Weather warnings, 16 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves leading to disruption of beachfront activities between Port Edward and Richards Bay in the morning.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, and in places over Enoch Mgijima Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Alfred Nzo district municipality of the Eastern Cape and is expected to persist until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 16 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm weather, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm but hot over the southern Lowveld.

North-West province:

Fine, and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast is expected, where it will become partly cloudy; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but windy in the interior, where frost can be expected in some places in the morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning frost over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm with fog patches along the west and south coasts in the morning.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fine and warm conditions, but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy skies in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.