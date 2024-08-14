120km/h winds and intense cold front to hit Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 6 warning for damaging winds.

The Eastern Cape transport department has urged motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads as severe weather, including winds of up to 120 km/h, is expected to hit the province.

This follows a level 6 impact-based warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday for damaging winds that could cause damage to settlements and coastal infrastructure along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward, as well as Kouga LM, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Ndlambe, and Ngqushwa.

“An intense cold front is expected to pass through the province tomorrow. Due to how deep the low associated with the cold front will be, gale force winds of 35 to 45kts (66 to 90km/h) with gusts of about 50 to 60kts (100 to 120km/h) are expected. Due to these gale force winds persisting for such a long time, significant impacts are expected.”

Warning

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose urged motorists and residents to take precautions during adverse weather conditions.

“This is a warning that will urge our people to take very seriously, because we have seen a phenomenon like this exactly a month ago, and unfortunately, there were some fatalities. I remember on the 11TH of July reporting about an accident that happened on the N6 where a vehicle was blown over by strong winds, and unfortunately, two people in that incident.

ALSO READ: Weather warning issued for damaging winds and waves [VIDEO]

“I wish not to get onto the air waves and report about anything remotely close to that. It is for that reason that we are urging you as a road user to be extra vigilant, and if possible, rather stay at home and avoid being on the roads altogether,” Binqose said.

Precautions

The SAWS has urged the public to make sure structures are tied down properly and loose objects are secured, to avoid traveling or driving at low speeds and be aware of dangerous cross winds.

“Remain indoors if possible. Boats and vessels are advised to stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour. In the harbour, moor the boats properly with ample fenders,” the SAWS said.

ALSO READ: Body of missing matric pupil Reza Saloojee found at Vaal Dam [VIDEO]