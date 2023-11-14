Weather update: High fire danger and hot and uncomfortable conditions on Wednesday

Here's what to expect on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service forecasts extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Western Cape and Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

There are also extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Northern Cape and Western Cape, excluding the coastal areas and adjacent interior as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

🌦⛈⛅️Weather outlook for Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers over the central interior. It will be very hot to hot over the south western areas, but cool along the escarpments of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. #saws#SouthAfrican pic.twitter.com/kEGxePyQ65 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 14, 2023

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy at first with morning fog on the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme western parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the west, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west and south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly reaching fresh at times, becoming moderate north-westerly towards the end of the period.

Western Cape:

Fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the interior, while extremely hot over the Karoo and the Breede Valley.

It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with light rain over the northern and extreme south-western parts in the evening, but very isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, otherwise light and variable, but east to north-easterly along the south-coast.

It will become westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly at first, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Fog in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate