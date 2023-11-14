WATCH: Tornado hits parts of Bethal and Standerton in Mpumalanga

In Gauteng, parts of the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank was damaged by a hail storm on Monday.

Screengrab of the tornado that hit parts of Mpumalanga.

There were no reported injuries after a tornado was spotted near the Eskom Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga.

The twister hit several areas which were later battered by heavy storms that caused flooding between Standerton and Bethal.

Watch the video of the tornado in Mpumalanga

There were no reported injuries after a tornado was spotted near the Tutuka Power Station between Bethal and Standerton in Mpumalanga. The twister hit several areas which was later battered by a heavy storms. Vid: Supplied #Tornado #Bethal #Mpumalanga #HailStorm @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/hQCQbpycfh — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ‎بفضل من الله (@FaizelPatel143) November 14, 2023

Tornado

According to Your Weather by AfriWx on Facebook, the Mpumalanga region between Standerton and Eswatini is notorious for tornado development.

“Debris flying around the base of the funnel certainly does indicate a tornado touched down. We however await an official report from South African Weather Service on this. Summer storms are here and this is the time we start to see tornado developments around parts of the country.”

Joburg hail storm

Meanwhile, Joburg Emergency Services said parts of the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank have been damaged by the hailstorm.

Residents across the City of Joburg are assessing the damage caused by the large hailstones experienced across Gauteng on Monday evening.

The storm caused some damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said one person suffered minor injuries.

“The City of Johannesburg responded to structural damage incident at a hotel in Rosebank where a roof had caved in. One person suffered minor injuries on his left arm and was transferred privately to a nearby hospital. “

Roof collapse at Rosebank Southern sun today around 7:10 pm. Not sure if related to the storm but was around the time of the hail. Hotel was evacuated #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/hixmuTeA8R November 13, 2023

Khumalo urged residents to take precautions.

“EMS would like to caution the residents of Johannesburg to please exercise extra caution during rainy days. Please do not drive through flooded roads and stay away from low-lying bridges.

“We would also like to caution residents who have built their homes around river banks to please stay alert during this time,” said Khumalo.

Alert

Joburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi said they will be monitoring the weather pattern.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert throughout the day monitoring all seven regions of the city so that we can be able to respond to all emergencies reported through our emergency call centre,” said Mulaudzi.

