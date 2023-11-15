Experts say Monday’s destructive hailstorm is just the beginning
Monday night's hailstorm wreaks havoc in Midrand and Johannesburg, with reports of hailstones the size of golf balls.
Workers look at a signpost impailed on a traffic sign in Kyalami after a large hailstorm hit the area yesterday, 14 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Workers look at a signpost impailed on a traffic sign in Kyalami after a large hailstorm hit the area yesterday, 14 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
As people begin to count the cost of Monday night’s massive hail storm which lashed Midrand, Kyalami and parts of Johannesburg, the South African Weather Service has warned of more possible heavy weather in the coming months.
The predictions are not confined to extreme wet weather.
Drier and warmer conditions from October to March
“The El Nino-Southern Oscillation (Enso) is currently in an El Nino state and, according to the latest predictions, is expected to persist through most of the summer,” said the service’s Lehlohonolo Thobela.
“Enso’s typical impact on Southern Africa is [of] generally drier and warmer conditions from October to March.
“However, current global forecasts indicate a great deal of uncertainty for the typical drier conditions South Africa experiences during typical El Nino seasons, in particular over the eastern parts of the country,” said Thobela.
“Weather extremes will continue to occur from time.”
Kyalami resident thought Jukskei River was flooding
Michael Zagabe, who lives next to the Jukskei River in Kyalami, said he initially thought the river was flooding.
“It sounds the same, but it’s not. Then the first stone fell and then the next until there were too many,” he said.
In Mpumalanga, a tornado was sighted. Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha said the severe storm had strengthened into a supercell which had caused a tornado in Bethel, creating hailstones as big as golf balls.
“It is not uncommon for these types of storms to turn severe, especially this time of year over the northeastern parts,” she said.
Botha said these types of storms could produce hail during spring due to the rapid change in temperature from the surface to the upper level.
“We are seeing the number of tornadoes and the severity of thunderstorms rising due to the rise in temperatures,” she said.