Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms and hail expected on Tuesday

Here's what to expect on Tuesday.

South Africans can expect severe thunderstorms and hail over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the eastern parts of both North West and Free State and on the highveld of Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for this, as the severe thunderstorms may lead to strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and downpours.

This comes as the heatwave most of the country is experiencing, is expected to last until Wednesday.

🌦️⛈️Weather outlook for Tuesday, Partly cloudy and hot with scattered to isolated thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts. .

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the Beaufort West and Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape, central and western parts of the Free State, in places in the north-eastern parts of Limpopo, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, places over the central and western parts of the Eastern Cape, the extreme south-western parts of the North West province as well as over the Northern Cape.

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Joe Gqabi and Matatiele local Municipality of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, North-West Province and in places over the Northern Cape on Tuesday, extending into Wednesday over the northern parts of Limpopo.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and hot with scattered thundershowers, but warm in places in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the western bushveld and Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the south.

North West Province: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

Free State:

Fine in the extreme south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered in the extreme north-east.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the central and southern parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and very hot to extremely hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east and evening showers in the south-west.

It will be cool to warm in places in the Namakwa District. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon to evening showers and thundershowers expected along the south-coast and over Central Karoo, where it will be hot and windy.

Light rain can be expected along the south-west coast from the late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly becoming south-easterly between Cape Agulhas and Lambert’s Bay towards the end of the period.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot and windy with thunderstorms in the north.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming fresh to strong south- westerly from the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north.

It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the early morning, otherwise moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the west and north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh-easterly to north-easterly becoming southerly to south-easterly in the south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High