Snow falls in Cape Town, Karoo as cold weather continues to Thursday [VIDEOS]

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

Snow seen at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook/Anja Rademeyer

Some South Africans have made the most of the recent cold weather, sharing videos of the snow they’ve encountered on Table Mountain, in the Karoo, and on other high-lying areas.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 29 August

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves leading to damage of coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours and ports, is expected between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Cape Town – SNOW on Table Mountain pic.twitter.com/6QvcqWCxHg — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 28, 2024

Hectic. There is a icy chill in the Vape Town air and this is the reason. Table Mountain snow fest. pic.twitter.com/t74ZvxcmQ9 — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) August 28, 2024

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape and the south western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 29 August

Gauteng:

Fine and warm but cool in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/n5gxIEZsrM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 28, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and drizzle otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy to partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east with isolated showers and morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning frost over the southern interior, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool along the south coast otherwise fine and cool to cold with morning frost over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but light northerly along the south coast at first becoming moderate south-westerly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

A dusting of snow on the mountain peaks in Somerset West.@SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/3E9WVz5nTW — Etienne Dry (@DryEtienne) August 28, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cold with morning rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy along the coast with light rain and drizzle along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and very cold to cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but south-westerly south of Durban reaching near gale at times, moderating from the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

