Cold and cloudy weather and high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 30 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of high fire danger in the North West and Northern Cape, but otherwise it will be cold and cloudy in many regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 30 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of high fire conditions expected over western parts of the North West Province and the David Kruipe and Kai !Garib districts in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 30 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and cool conditions but cool in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with light rain in the east.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/cG73vrjC0B — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and warm with drizzle and light rain in the east.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/RSUpCjjIqa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cool conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/PwJhqd99Y8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool with isolated showers over the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/PqbegKldbx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect frost with mist over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the west coast along the south coast at first.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/TPdFOxHK0m — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool. Frost is expected in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy in places along the coast in the afternoon. Frost is expected in the north.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/QZKDDouK5p — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches and rain over the south and western interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and very cold to cold with isolated showers and rain scattered in the north-east.