Cold snap to hit Gauteng: Joburg Emergency Services on high alert [VIDEO]

After a few weeks of hot weather, Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for cold weather conditions from Friday.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has advised Gauteng residents that officials will be on high alert during the cold snap expected to hit the province this week.

Watch Robert Mulaudzi on the cold snap expected to hit Gauteng

Gauteng temperatures

“Early forecast suggests cold snap in Gauteng from Friday!!!” regional forecaster Gauteng Weather said.

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 4°C with a maximum of 16°C on Friday.

Pretoria will see temperatures with a minimum of 5°C and a maximum of 18°C.

‘Use all heating devices safely’

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have taken note of the warning about the significant drop in temperatures in most parts of the City of Johannesburg.

“This drop in temperatures means that our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg will be tempted to use all sorts of heating devices to try and warm themselves against this extremely cold temperatures in the process making themselves vulnerable to fire incidents at home.

“We therefore would like to urge all our residents to use all heating devices safely,” Mulaudzi said.

He said this includes heaters, Imbaula, paraffin stoves, and candles, which should not be left unattended to prevent fire incidents.

“We have our Disaster Management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg together with all our 29 Fire Stations crews on high alert to ensure that we effectively respond to all emergencies which might occur during this cold front,” Mulaudzi said.

Safety tips during cold weather conditions

Mulaudzi shared tips that residents can use to stay safe.

Keep burning candles out of reach of children and pets.

Don’t leave young unattended in a room with a lit candle

Store candles, matches and lighters away from the reach of children.

Use safe containers to store paraffin i.e. safety caps

Do not connect electricity illegally it’s dangerous to you, children and those around instead report illegal connections.

Do not leave a Heater unattended while in use it might cause fires at home

Residents have also been encouraged to visit the emergency services “BeSafe Centres” which are spread throughout the City of Johannesburg for free

