Weather warning: Flooding is very likely in the Western Cape tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Residents in the Western Cape are advised that flooding and damaging winds are expected along the coast on Wednesday.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 3 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements as well as motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility over City of Cape Town, Swartland, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein and western Overberg municipalities of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging coastal winds resulting in difficulty navigating at sea which may lead to small vessels and personal watercraft at risk of taking on water and capsizing between Saldanha and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay towards the evening while moderating from the west.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 3 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to cold but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches over the southern parts where it will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool.

It will be fine in the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches and drizzle along the west coast, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread along south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly reaching strong to gale between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

It will become fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly from the late afternoon but moderate north of Table Bay from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cool becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly by afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm, but cool in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.