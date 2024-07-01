Weather

1 Jul 2024

Rain expected across much of the country tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Another day of stormy weather is expected on Tuesday, especially along the coast and up into the Free State and Northern Cape.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 2 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings this time.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 2 July

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and cool to cold but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the west with morning showers in the south- west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers except in the north-east.

Northern Cape (eastern parts):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the extreme south.

Northern Cape (western parts):

Morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers in the south-west. It will become fine in the eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches in the central and western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme south-eastern parts overnight.

It will become fine in places over the central and eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly becoming strong along the south-west coast from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Cape St Francis in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northerly early morning, otherwise north-easterly.

It will become moderate to fresh south-westerly south of Mazeppa Bay from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the north-eastern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh northeasterly from late morning, reaching strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

