Cold front brings light snow to Eastern Cape and rain to Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 4 July 2024.

As a cold front passes South Africa, some light snowfall is possible over the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape interior tomorrow. Another cold front is approaching the Western Cape, bringing in some isolated to scattered showers and rain ahead of the cold front. Behind the cold front, some damaging waves are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay. The rainy weather is expected to clear towards the weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Light snowfalls over some of the Eastern Cape interior tomorrow. Another cold front approaches the Western Cape, bringing some isolated to scattered showers. Damaging waves to be expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Weather clearing towards the weekend.⛅️💨🌊 pic.twitter.com/Ql3Xkw1Oiq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 3, 2024

Weather warnings, 4 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather services have issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the evening.

Advisories

There will be cold, wet, and windy weather conditions over the Eastern Cape on Friday due to a passing cold front. Saws said snowfalls are expected over the high-lying Eastern Cape areas and very rough to high seas from Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Another intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Sunday and Monday. Saws has advised the public and small stock farmers that heavy downpours, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds, and very rough seas can be expected in those areas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 4 July

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions, but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cold to cool weather, but warm in places in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North-West province:

Fine, windy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and cold to cool conditions becoming partly cloudy in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the west with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather over the western parts and along the south coast in the morning, otherwise, it will be fine and cold. Morning fog patches are expected over the West Coast, with light rain over the south-western parts in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with isolated showers over the eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cold.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy with isolated showers in the west and light snowfalls in the north-east in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool to warm conditions, but cold in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers along the north coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.