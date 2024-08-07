Heatwave coming to Eastern Cape while Western Cape will be cold and windy until Friday

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

Three municipal regions in the Eastern Cape should expect heatwave conditions from Thursday until Friday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 8 August

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements over the south-western parts of Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas.

⚠️Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging winds

Valid for the 8th of August 2024, from 10:00 until 17:00 SAST.

Affected area: Central interior.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging interior winds leading to longer travel times as well as localised problems for high-sided vehicles are expected over southern parts of Namakwa District Municipality of Northern Cape and in places over the Western Cape, excluding the northern part of the West Coast District.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging winds leading to localised difficult driving conditions, rapid spreading of veld fire and localised damage to informal structures over the southern and eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of North-West and southern parts of Free State.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the country.

⚠️Yellow level 1 warning: Damaging winds

Valid for the 8th to the 9th of August 2024, from 18:00 until 18:00 SAST.

Affected area: Northern & Western Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Umzimvubu, Ntabankulu and Mbizana Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape until Friday, 9 August.

Very cold, wet and windy conditions with day-time temperatures of 10 degree Celsius and below, can be expected in places over the interior of Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape and the western high-lying areas of the Western Cape on Friday (9 August 2024).

⚠️Yellow level 2 warning: Rain

Valid for the 8th to the 9th of August 2024, from 22:00 until 06:00 SAST.

Affected area: Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 8 August

Gauteng:

Fine and cool and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the west with morning fog patches, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the west coast and in the south, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the west where it will be cloudy.

It will be but fine in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north- westerly but strong to near gale along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior where morning fog is expected.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with morning fog in places in the south-west, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places in the north-east, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be north-westerly south of Richard’s Bay in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.