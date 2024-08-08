Weather

By Chulumanco Mahamba

8 Aug 2024

04:30 pm

Disruptive rain, damaging winds and wave and fire danger this Women’s Day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

Weather update 9 August 2024

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 9 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain in the Western Cape, damaging winds and waves in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, and fire dangers in places over the interior for Women’s Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 9 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging wind, and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Damaging winds leading to localised difficult driving conditions, rapid spreading of veld fire, and localised damage to informal structures are also expected over the southern parts of the Northern Cape and most of the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the interior, but excluding Walter Sisulu and Senqu Local Municipalities.

Advisories

Very cold conditions (daytime temperatures of 10 °C and below) are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa District (Northern Cape) western interior.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 9 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can fine and cool to warm weather.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North-West province:

Fine, windy, and cool-to-warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy, and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy, and cold-to-cool conditions are expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool weather in the south-east; otherwise, it will be cloudy, cold, and windy with rain and isolated to scattered showers in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places along the coast with light showers and rain west of Port Elizabeth; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy conditions in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool to warm but hot weather in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

