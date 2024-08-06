Fine and cool to warm weather and high fire danger in NC and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 7 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Northern and Eastern Cape, but otherwise a fine and cool to warm day is expected with some morning fog patches in the north and south-west. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 7 August

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 7 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches on the highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the Western Bushveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Fine and warm weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy weather is expected along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the west coast spreading to the south coast in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm over the eastern interior. Morning fog patches are expected over the south-western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fine and warm, but cool, weather in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.