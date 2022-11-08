Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in most parts of SA on Wednesday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects isolated showers, thundershowers and light rain in several provinces in the country on Wednesday.

The provinces include Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has predicted above average rainfall from November to March 2023, increasing the risk of flooding in different provinces including Gauteng, prompting emergency service departments to be on high alert.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has called on residents and motorists to be cautious at all times during this period.

Rainy weather tips:

Avoid low-lying bridges during a flood.

If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon the vehicle and climb to high ground.

Do not drive on a road completely covered by water. If you cannot see the road surface, you cannot know how deep the water is or if the road has washed away.

Be especially cautious at night when it becomes too dark to see flood dangers.

Avoid low spots like ditches, basements or underpasses as these become extremely dangerous during a flash flood.

Parents should not allow children to swim in ponds that were formed by rain.

Consider postponing activities if thunderstorms are forecast.

Monitor the weather forecast and look for signs of developing or approaching thunderstorms.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/eDSYX3v7s9— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 8, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog over the south-western Bushveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld.

North West: Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the central and eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border.

ALSO READ: Level 4 warning issued for storms, damaging winds in Gauteng on Tuesday

Northern Cape: Fine and cool in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool in the south-west with light rain in the morning spreading towards Plettenberg Bay by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along The Wild Coast and the adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.