Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Thursday

Weather Reporter

Gauteng residents should expect fine and warm weather, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Veld fire conditions are also expected in several areas including Vryburg, Kuruman, Kathu and Postmasburg on Thursday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/mO8m8VcYIM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 9, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the western Highveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with scattered showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patches over the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts, but scattered over the extreme north-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

ALSO READ: Extreme weather conditions set to increase in November

Western Cape: Fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm becoming fine by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly north of Yzerfontein, otherwise strong to near gale easterly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with light rain in the south and isolated late afternoon thundershowers in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with light rain south of the escarpment. Isolated late afternoon thunderstorms are expected over the interior to the north of Winterberg. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.