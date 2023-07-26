Weather: Rough seas, fog patches, snow, risky driving conditions tomorrow

By Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of widespread fog patches across the southern provinces, coupled with choppy seas along the coast.

Here’s what you need to know.

Saws issued a Yellow Level 1 warning cautioning small vessels and personal watercraft navigating between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay of difficult sea conditions.

This warning highlights that navigational challenges are on the horizon for these watercraft due to choppy waves.

Snow and chill

The good news is, no fire danger warnings have been issued. However, the public and small stock farmers should brace for a drastic drop in daytime temperatures over the weekend.

An intense cut-off low-pressure system is expected to make landfall over the Western and Northern Cape on Friday evening.

This weather system is likely to trigger very cold, wet, and windy conditions across the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa region in the Northern Cape and over the interior of the Western Cape.

To top it off, the mountainous areas are set for a dusting of snowfall.

Provincial weather forecast

From fine weather in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, to a cloudy North West and a chilly Eastern Cape, here’s what to expect tomorrow:

Gauteng

Gauteng residents can expect fine and cool weather, but be mindful of the high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, the day promises to be fine and cold to cool, with some regions of the Lowveld seeing warmer conditions.

Limpopo

Limpopo will experience fine weather with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

North-West

Residents of the North-West Province can anticipate fine, windy, and cool to warm weather, with central and eastern parts becoming partly cloudy.

Free State

The Free State will see partly cloudy, windy, and cool conditions.

This will be accompanied by isolated to scattered morning showers and thundershowers over the west.

Northern Cape

Northern Cape’s day will begin with morning fog patches over the southern and western parts.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, while the north-eastern parts will be fine, warm, and windy.

Western Cape

Western Cape’s morning forecast includes cloudy skies and fog patches over the northern parts.

This will shift to partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions for the rest of the day.

Eastern Cape

Both halves of the Eastern Cape predict a cloudy morning, shifting to partly cloudy and cool conditions.

The eastern half could see isolated morning thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal

Finally, KwaZulu-Natal forecasts a fine and warm day, cooling off in places in the south, with the south possibly seeing partly cloudy conditions by evening.

