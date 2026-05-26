Wednesday’s weather: Morning fog then sunshine across provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says citizens can expect fine conditions across provinces on Wednesday, 27 May. Morning fog is expected along coasts before clear, warm skies return.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Fine and cool conditions are expected to dominate across most parts of the country, while partly cloudy skies are anticipated along the coastal regions of the RSA.

Pleasant daytime conditions are expected for many areas, with cool mornings and evenings continuing into winter. pic.twitter.com/NOyckofcP3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 27 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions, but partly cloudy over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm but fine in the central parts.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the extreme western parts, where it will be partly cloudy; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool. It will become partly cloudy in the south-west and on the south coast from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm but cool in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.