Extreme UVB sunburn risk: Are you ready for tomorrow’s weather?

Stay updated on South Africa's weather for Friday, 22 September 2023. From severe thunderstorms to high fire risks, here's what to expect.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued its latest weather predictions for Friday, 22 September 2023.

In summary, South Africa should brace itself for a diverse weather palette, ranging from thunderstorms to extreme heat.

Weather warnings: 22 September

Residents in south-eastern Limpopo and the escarpment of Mpumalanga have been alerted about potentially severe thunderstorms.

These storms carry the risk of damaging winds that could lead to localised damage, including uprooted trees and damaged property.

Fire risks also loom large, particularly over the east of the Northern Cape, North West province, and select areas in Free State and Limpopo, where extremely high fire danger conditions are anticipated.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow.

Gauteng:

Clear and hot conditions will morph into a partly cloudy evening. Be cautious of extreme UVB sunburn risks.

Mpumalanga:

A warm to hot day will give way to isolated afternoon thundershowers along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

Anticipate warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, particularly in the central to south-eastern regions.

North-West Province:

Expect a hot day that turns partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thundershowers in the far west by evening.

Free State:

The weather will stay warm to hot throughout the day.

Northern Cape:

Coastal areas will be cool and partly cloudy, giving way to warm to hot conditions inland.

Late afternoon showers and thundershowers are possible in the north and northeast regions.

Western Cape:

Expect cooler conditions with light rain and showers in the south-west and south coast until the afternoon. UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Eastern Cape:

Both halves of the province will see varying conditions, from warm weather to isolated evening rain along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The eastern part will be partly cloudy, with the north experiencing hot conditions.

Moderate southerly to south-westerly coastal winds will turn easterly to south-easterly by afternoon.

