Western Cape receives level 6 warning around disruptive rains

Devina Haripersad

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issue level 6 warnings for disruptive rainfalls over the Overberg and Garden Route district municipalities of the Western Cape.

The community has been cautioned by the weather authority to be aware of flash flooding in roads and settlements, including both formal and informal areas.

“Flash flooding of roads and settlements as well as danger to life in crossing of fast flowing streams is possible. Large amounts of small hail can cause damage to infrastructure.

“Difficult driving conditions and vehicle accidents are likely, leading to major travel disruptions.

“This may be aggravated with possible falling trees, blocking major roads. Loss of agricultural productions are also likely. Disruption to essential services may also occur,” SAWS said.

ALSO READ: Floods: North West declared disaster area by municipality

Disaster relief

Just weeks before, heavy rainfalls wrecked havoc across the country, particularly in areas around the Eastern Cape.

According to reports, at least two people lost their lives in the Chris Hani Municipality after non-stop rains pelted down, causing flash floods and displacing more than 1000 residents.

The Gift of Givers responded with disaster relief in the area in the form of food and blankets.

“Many of the residents are experiencing a deep sense of shock and despair. The storms caused partial or complete destruction of their homes, leaving them with no option but to seek refuge in emergency shelters to shield themselves from the heavy rainfall. Unfortunately, the floods washed away their essential items and food supplies.

“Responding to their urgent plea for assistance in Mhlontlo, we distributed food parcels, blankets, maize, and canned food to 200 families in need,” the organisation said.

ALSO READ: No end in sight as killer floods hit from Coffee Bay to Parys

Gift of the Givers has been responding to a number of distress calls across the country relating to flooding and weather-related disasters over the last couple of weeks.

Areas include Keimoes in the Northern Cape, Mnqobokazi and Folweni – both in KwaZulu-Natal, and the rural village of Oshabeni on the lower South Coast, also in KwaZulu-Natal.