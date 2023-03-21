SA requires ‘decisive leadership to instill hope’ – Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Faizel Patel

Humanitarian NGO Gift of the Givers said any political party that creates discord in South Africa “can never be trusted to serve in government in the best interest of the nation.”

The NGO’s founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman was sharing his sentiments as the country celebrates Human Rights Day on Tuesday, 21 March.

Better life for all

Sooliman said political parties garner support of the electorate to serve in government either as the ruling party or within the opposition, all making the same promise that they are there to “strive for a better life for all”.

“Any political party, association, grouping, and the like that ignites the flames of conflict, hatred, mayhem and disorder can never be trusted to serve in government in the best interest of the nation.

When ego, opportunism, self-aggrandizement, inflammatory language and irrational behaviour takes over the psyche of individuals and formations in this context, the actions that follow are intrinsically anti-patriotic, treacherous, immoral, devoid of spirituality and akin to agent provocateurs aimed at destroying communities, relationships, trust and the economy, the absolute opposite of what they proclaim to be striving for,” Sooliman said.

South African peace loving

Sooliman added that South Africa is a peace loving nation with the spirit of love, Ubuntu and faith within citizens and in that spirit want the country to develop in peace and harmony.

On Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on the entire country to join them in their shutdown which began just shy of midnight on Sunday.

The red berets demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down and also protesting against the constant bouts of load shedding that South Africa has experienced for months.

Sooliman said the deployment of law enforcement officials was to keep citizens safe.

“No responsible, sensible “leader” will create a situation where the SANDF, SAPS, VISPOL, RTI, Security Companies and Citizens have to stand ready to act against fellow South African citizens who are brothers and sisters in our nation of sixty five million people.

“Our nation is exhausted emotionally, psychologically and economically. What it requires now is positivity and goodwill.

Responsible leaders

Sooliman said South Africa requires “decisive leadership”, encouraging actions and interventions that will build the economy, create jobs, calm unsettled minds and instill hope.

“The adage that “the Gods make mad first those whom they destroy” has relevance. Responsible leaders, in the process of rebuilding a country with a fractured past will maintain social cohesion as the underlying theme in all areas to ensure that nation building triumphs in every sphere, that unity, harmony and love are the key principles in our prosperity or difficulty.

“The example was set by the late President Nelson Mandela and leaders like the late Walter Sisulu, whose success lied in their humility, compassion, pragmatism, humanity and service above self,” Sooliman said.

