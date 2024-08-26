‘We must work together to fulfil Zondo’s legacy’ − Ramaphosa

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hung up his green robes after 27 years on the bench.

With Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hanging up his green robes after 27 years on the bench, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans must work together to fulfil Zondo’s “immense legacy”.

The Constitutional Court last week held a special sitting to pay tribute to Zondo on the occasion of his retirement from the court.

It was a fitting end to a distinguished legal career and a worthy celebration of a jurist who will be remembered as a man of integrity, honour, and a supporter of women in the judiciary.

State capture and corruption

Speaking in his weekly newsletter “From the desk of the President”, Ramaphosa said Zondo’s most prominent and outstanding contributions was as the chairperson of the judicial commission established to investigate allegations of state capture and other corruption.

“Through the work of the commission, the country came to understand what happened during the era of state capture. There were revelations on who was involved.

“The report of the commission contained findings and recommendations that will help define the course of public affairs in South Africa for many years to come. Judge Zondo has established standards of ethical conduct, accountability and transparency that enable us to build a better society,” said Ramaphosa.

He said Zondo handed over the commission’s report, and government has been hard at work to implement its recommendations.

“Not only have we worked to hold those responsible for state capture to account and to recover stolen funds, but we have also put in place laws, institutions and practices to ensure that state capture never happens again. We continue to take steps to prevent, detect and act against corruption.

“In the last few months, I have signed into law several pieces of legislation that respond directly to the commission’s recommendations and which, in many instances, will fundamentally change the way government works,” Ramaphosa said.

“Much more to do”

However, Ramaphosa said there is much more to do.

“Not only do we need to complete the reforms we have embarked on and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to book, but we need to continuously work to build a society in which corruption no longer has any place.

“Chief Justice Raymond Zondo can retire from office knowing that he has done his country an invaluable service. It is now our responsibility as a society to work together to give effect to his legacy and to build a fairer, just and ethical nation,” said Ramaphosa.

