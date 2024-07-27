WATCH: Zuma’s MK party confirms Facebook account hacked after X-rated content was posted

MK party spokesperson apologised to followers who were offended by the content shared on its Facebook page.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has confirmed that its Facebook account was hacked.

It is understood that X-rated material was posted on the MK party’s Facebook account following the hack.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said it was aware of the malicious content posted on its page.

Watch: MK party’s Facebook account hacked

Please note that the UMkhonto Wesizwe Facebook page has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/n3CXhLVeJS July 26, 2024

“We have been in contact with the Meta support team and are working hard to regain control of the account. Cybersecurity remains a serious threat to all businesses, political parties and global citizens.

“We apologise to anyone who may have been offended by what was shared on our page by the hackers. We will continue to fight to change the plight of our people regardless of whichever threats that may come our way,” Ndhlela said.

Zuma assassination posts

Earlier this year, academic and PhD holder Dr Simamkele Dlakavu claimed her social media account was hacked after posts were shared on the X platform demanding the death and assassination of MK party president and former president Jacob Zuma.

A series of tweets posted on Dlakavu’s X account called for the death of Zuma.

“The best thing you can do for me as a country is kill Jacob Zuma. He must die. Take him out now.”

In another post, Dlakavu purportedly wrote: “Imagine, I wrote a whole PhD about how much I wanted Jacob Zuma to die. Now, it’s just time to make it a reality. I have already manifested his death.”

Dlakavu said she did not post the threats against Zuma and that her account was hacked.

“My social media accounts (@SimamkeleD) were hacked, and harmful words against [former] president Zuma were expressed. We’ve now successfully accessed, protected the accounts and deleted the tweets. This experience has had a significant impact on me, and I humbly need privacy during this time.”

Ramaphosa hacked

Politicians and government departments have become prime targets for cybercrime, owing to the wealth of information they have on citizen activity and government operations.

One of the biggest threats to governments is ransomware – as seen in the September 2021 attack on the Department of Justice, and the July 2021 attack on state-owned Transnet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also came under attack two years ago when hacking group SpiderLog$, was able to obtain his private data, including details of a loan he took out from a South African bank in the 2000s, his home address, ID number, and cellphone numbers.

