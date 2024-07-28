New chief justice’s office says claims of relationship between her and Zuma are ‘unfounded and false’

The new chief justice’s office says Mandisa Maya has never met Jacob Zuma.

Justice Mandisa Maya while being interviewed for the position of chief justice in Johannesburg, 2 February 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Days after Mandisa Maya was announced as South Africa’s next chief justice, her office has had to deny the details of a report that she has a close relationship with former president and current MK party leader Jacob Zuma.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Maya as South Africa’s new chief justice. She will take office on 1 September 2024.

Maya is also the first black woman to be appointed to the position.

Claims of Maya’s relationship with Zuma refuted

An article published by Opera News on Saturday stated that Maya had described Zuma “like a brother to me and father to my children”.

It also said Zuma had a “deep personal and professional impact” on her life.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has since poured cold water on these claims, saying Maya has never even met Zuma.

“The OCJ wishes to place it on record that the chief justice designate, who has never met or had any contact with former president Zuma, has never made such a statement and any suggestion that [she] has a ‘deep personal and professional’ relationship with the former president is unfounded, false and refuted,” it said.

The OCJ added that the publication had not stated where it sourced its information.

Zuma appointed Maya as SCA president

Maya was appointed as president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) by Zuma in 2017. The Opera News article claims to have used quotes from Maya at that time.

“On that occasion, in response to a related, direct question during her public interview by the Judicial Service Commission, she stated: ‘I was very impressed by the courage and farsightedness of the person who nominated me, who is President Zuma … who does not know me from a bar of soap.’”

The OCJ also used a quote that Maya gave to the SABC at the time, where she “stated unequivocally that former president Zuma nominated her without knowing her personally”.

In her interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in May, Maya said she understood the position comes with “enormous responsibility” and acknowledged the challenges that face the judicial system.

She also said she would maintain the judiciary’s independence and accountability.

Maya, born in the Eastern Cape in 1964, was also the first female judge to serve as the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).