South Africans mourn passing of journalist Nabeelah Shaikh

Shaikh, a devoted wife and mother of one child, was pregnant at the time of her passing.

Tributes have been pouring in for award-winning investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh following her tragic death during childbirth, in a devastating loss that has left her family, friends and colleagues heartbroken.

Shaikh, a reporter at eNCA, passed away on Saturday evening, 14 November 2026, after experiencing complications during childbirth, a family member told The Citizen. Her unborn baby also died.

Passing

The journalist, who was a devoted wife and mother, leaves behind her husband, Waseem Ally, and their young daughter, Maahira.

The family’s loss comes less than two weeks after Shaikh announced her second pregnancy, sharing what should have been a joyous new chapter in their lives.

Shaikh and her baby were laid to rest together at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Born and raised in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Shaikh built a reputation as a tenacious journalist whose work tackled important issues of public interest.

The creative energy in this room that day was electric @pule_jones.



And now we have to say goodbye.



I’m thankful she knew how much we valued her, not just as a reporter, but as a friend.



The one who left this brainstorming session, struggled through rush-hour traffic just… pic.twitter.com/i3kkZqaXGl — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) November 14, 2026

Journalim

She began her journalism career at the Sunday Tribune in 2013 before joining eNCA, where she covered major crime stories, current affairs and significant national developments.

Among her notable career achievements was receiving the regional Editor’s Choice award at the 2015 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, when she was just 23.

The recognition came for her investigation into South Africans recruited by the Islamic State group, highlighting her commitment to pursuing difficult and consequential stories.

In 2017, she received further regional recognition for her investigation into alleged corruption at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

During her time at eNCA, Shaikh also reported on the killings of women in Ekurhuleni and the 2026 local government elections.

Tributes

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and former newsroom associates, who remember her as a courageous journalist, dedicated storyteller and compassionate colleague.

Her death is a profound loss to her family and the journalism fraternity, cutting short a career marked by investigative determination and a commitment to telling stories that mattered.