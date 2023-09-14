Stage 6 load shedding is a ‘short-term phase’, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Stage 6 load shedding is a “short-term phase”, as cabinet is on top of fixing things at Eskom.

Ntshavheni said cabinet had been updated on Eskom’s current planned maintenance plan, which had resulted in higher stages of load-shedding this week.

The minister was briefing the media after this week’s cabinet meeting.

Maintenance at Eskom

She said the increased maintenance was aimed at ensuring sustainability of Eskom’s plants.

“The concerted implementation of the planned fleet maintenance programme has resulted in increased stages of load shedding in recent days,” said Ntshavheni.

“The implementation of Stage 6 load shedding in the last week was a regress from the trends that prevailed in the previous weeks of lower stages of load shedding.

“The current implementation of increased stages of load shedding is a short-term phase as Eskom prepares for more sustained and lessened stages of load shedding in the not-so-distant future”.

Ntshavheni said Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa would continue to update the nation on the progress made to address the electricity challenges and the steps being taken to ultimately end load shedding.

Budget shortfall

The minister said cabinet reiterated to Treasury measures to address the budget shortfall must not negatively impact service delivery.

A cost containment letter was issued on August 31 with proposals to close the fiscal gap.

Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Pual Mashatile, would meet with ministers to ensure fiscal management did not derail the agreed to priorities.

“Cabinet appreciates the current fiscal constraints which are not unique to South Africa but has resulted in a budget shortfall. Finance Minister [Enoch Godogwana] will issue guidelines clarifying the unintended misunderstanding arising from the cost containment letter,” she said.