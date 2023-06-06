State of the city: These Joburg streets will be affected

By Faizel Patel

As Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda prepares to deliver his maiden state of the city address, motorists have been advised that several streets will be affected.

Gwamanda’s address comes a month after he took over the reins to lead Johannesburg, South Africa’s richest metro with a budget of more than R70 billion.

He is a member of the Al Jama-ah party, which has three seats in the 270-seat Joburg council.

It will mark the 21st state of the city address, a tradition that has been in place in the city since 2002.

State of the city address

The state of the city address is taking place at the Constance Conny Bapela Council Chamber, Metro Centre in Braamfontein.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers will be deployed to regulate traffic from 6:30am in the morning on routes that will be affected.

These include:

“Civic Boulevard, De Korte Street, Rissik Street, Joubert Street, Hoofd Street, Biccard Street, Melle Street, Sam Hancock Street, Empire Road, Kotze Street, Jorissen Street, Stiemens Street and Simmonds Street.”

Fihla said road closures will be implemented at various intersections between 8am and 10am.

Road closures

Stiemens Street and De Beer Street

Stiemens Street and Melle Street

Biccard Street and Stiemens Street

De Korte Street and Melle Street

“Jorrisen Street will also be closed off to traffic between Bertha Street and Civic Boulevard from 8am for the parade formation and procession of the motorcade to Metro Centre. Staff, guests, and residents who seek to utilise services at the Metro Centre will be granted access,” Fihla said.

Traffic disruptions

Fihla added that motorists can expect traffic disruptions and should plan their routes.

“We are appealing to road users to be patient at that moment and to acquaint themselves with traffic management so they can plan their routes accordingly,” Fihla said.

