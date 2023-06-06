WATCH: Petrol tanker explodes in Tshwane, driver declared dead

By Faizel Patel

The driver of a petrol tanker has burnt to death after his heavy load vehicle caught on fire and exploded in Tshwane on Monday evening.

It is understood the man lost control of the tanker on the N1 highway near Botha Avenue in Centurion.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from several kilometres away from the incident.

Watch firefighters on the scene of a petrol tanker explosion in Tshwane

Explosions

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received the call about the accident just after 6:30pm and despatched multiple firefighting and support resources to the scene.

He said there were multiple explosions as emergency services approached the blaze.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a tanker that was lying on its side and engulfed by fire. They, together with law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services immediately closed off the N1, south and north lanes between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 flying saucer interchange.

“Human remains believed to be that of the driver were burnt beyond recognition in the cab of the tanker. The fire was subsequently extinguished and the flames in the ruptured and badly damaged tank was brought under control.

“The tanker was reported to have been carrying for 40 000 litres 93 octane petrol at the time of the accident,” Mabaso said.

Clean-up

Mabaso said a City of Tshwane environmental management practitioner and spill cleaning company were also on scene.

“Water drainage systems were closed to contain the runoff before the fire was doused off with firefighting foam from two hose lines and a master stream from an industrial firefighting truck. Tshwane dispatched two fire engines, two water tankers, a ladder truck a mobile command unit and multiple support vehicles to manage the scene and fight the fire.”

Mabaso said the scene was handed over to the South African Polices Services (Saps) crash scene officials to investigate the cause of the accident.

